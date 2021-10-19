The Bachelor Alum Cassie Randolph Shares Beauty Secrets & Her Favorite Amazon Products

E!: Do you have any skincare insights or application tips that we should incorporate into our routines?

CR: My mom told me to apply skincare products in order from thinnest to thickest. I think it absorbs into your skin best this way.

It's also a good idea to take time in between putting on each product so they absorb more effectively.

I use my ring finger to apply skincare products because it has the least amount of pressure.

If I ever have any extra product from a moisturizer or something, I never wipe it off or throw it out. Instead I put it on my neck or the back of my hands. I don't like to waste any products.

Always put on sunscreen, every single day, even if you're not going outside. You can catch sun rays through the window. Make sure you put sunscreen on your ears. A lot of people neglect the ears. My mom reminded me to put sunscreen on my ears. Do not neglect your sunscreen.

Beauty really does start from the inside. Getting enough sleep, hydrating and having a healthy diet are key. When I don't get enough sleep, my skin really suffers. When I drink a ton of water I feel great and my skin feels so good. My sister Michelle [Randolph], her boyfriend Gregg [Sulkin], and I all have these motivational water bottles.

E!: When I saw your mom on The Bachelor, I legitimately thought you had another sister because she looks so young. What has she taught you about skincare?

CR: She's taught me literally everything I know about skincare from since I was younger. She has her degree in dietetics and nutrition, so she was always really into health and wellness. Skincare is just a natural extension of those interests. Even when I was a a little kid, I remember her being all about sunscreen. She just teaches me all these little tricks, like knowing which fingers to apply your skincare products with, so there's less pressure on the skin, the ring finger, by the way. She does so much research too. She's very passionate and she gave that passion to me and my sister Michelle.

E!: Do you have any budget-friendly beauty gift ideas or stocking stuffers?

CR: Definitely a lip product. A jade roller is a good gift too. I would say a steamer because I love my steamer. I use it all the time, whenever my skin is feeling dull. Hair clips, I feel like you can never have too many hair clips.

