Gwen Stefani Shares Her Emotional Never-Before-Seen Reaction to Blake Shelton's Proposal One Year Later

It appears that Gwen Stefani couldn't speak after Blake Shelton finally popped the question last year.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, Gwen took to Instagram to mark the one-year anniversary of Blake's marriage proposal by posting a carousel of never-before-seen recordings from the special day. The couple, who didn't announce their engagement until Oct. 27, 2020, tied the knot at his Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021.
"one year ago today?!" the 52-year-old "Don't Speak" singer captioned her post. "October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you! gx #how? [thinking face emoji] #backtothefuture #slowdown."
The first slide from her post featured video that appeared to be taken just after she accepted the proposal on the Oklahoma ranch. In the footage, the couple displayed broad smiles as Gwen held up the ring on her finger, and Blake hurried over to her side to give her a sweet smooch on the cheek.
In the following slide, the No Doubt vocalist had her hands covering her face and appeared to be drying her tears of joy after the exciting proposal. Blake was seated next to her as she took in the moment.
The final slide showed close-up footage on the engagement ring, including a center stone that jewelry experts have estimated to be a jaw-dropping six to eight carats.
Back in January, Gwen told Jimmy Fallon that she "didn't have any idea" the 45-year-old mainstay of The Voice would propose. In fact, she admitted to having even begun wondering whether it would happen at all, given that the couple had been together for five years at that point.
"It was kind of in my mind like, 'We've been together a long time now. What's going on?' I was in that place in my head," she shared during her visit to The Tonight Show at the time.