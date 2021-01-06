Gwen Stefani Admits She Was Confused by Blake Shelton Waiting So Long to Propose

Watch : Gwen Stefani Shares First Close Up of Engagement Ring

It sounds like Gwen Stefani was starting to wonder if she was bananas to think that Blake Shelton would ever propose.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Jan. 6, where she told host Jimmy Fallon that it took the 44-year-old country superstar so long to pop the question that she was starting to have concerns about their future together. As fans recall, Gwen announced on social media on Oct. 27 that Blake had finally asked her to marry him after five years together.

"Wasn't expecting it at the moment that it happened, at all," she told Jimmy on the talk show. "Didn't have any idea, nobody knew. I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier, and I gotta tell you, I was sorta like, What's happening with us?"

The 51-year-old No Doubt performer added in the below video, "It was kind of in my mind like, We've been together a long time now. What's going on? I was in that place in my head."