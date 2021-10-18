Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Apologizes After Dancing on Late Washington Player's Tribute Logo

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother is offering an explanation after a social media moment was met with backlash.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, Jackson Mahomes took to Twitter to post an apology after he was recorded performing a TikTok dance on the sidelines earlier that day as Patrick's Kansas City Chiefs visited the Washington Football Team at FedExField in the Washington, D.C. area. Social media users had voiced criticism after it appeared that Jackson had been dancing on an on-field logo paying tribute to late Washington player Sean Taylor.
"I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field," Jackson, 21, wrote. "We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."
Images posted to social media appeared to show that other Chiefs supporters, and not just Jackson, were also standing within a roped-off part of the sidelines that was seemingly meant to keep people away from the section of the grass that had been painted in honor of Sean's No. 21 jersey number.
During a pregame ceremony before the matchup won by the Chiefs, Washington retired Sean's number, making him one of only three players in franchise history to earn the tribute. In addition, a street near the stadium was renamed "Sean Taylor Road."
Sean died in November 2007 as a result of a gunshot wound suffered while his home was burglarized. The defensive player, who had been voted into the Pro Bowl the previous season, was just 24 years old when he died.
Patrick's fiancée Brittany Matthews, who is close friends with Jackson, appeared to support him by retweeting his apology message. Earlier in the day, Brittany, who is rarely shy about standing up for herself, had fired back at a troll who had criticized Patrick's play and called Brittany "embarrassing."
Brittany responded, "Does this make you feel tough behind a fake account??? I'm all for building confidence, so if this is what you have to do then go for it. you ain't disturbing my peace."
Last month, video went viral showing Jackson pouring bottled water on a fan of the opposing team who had apparently been heckling him. At the time, Patrick, 26, told the media that the action was "something that we don't want to necessarily do" but that he hoped Jackson would "learn from it."