Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Claps Back at Criticism by Telling Chiefs Fan to "Shut Up"

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Tells Off Body Shamers

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews made it clear she didn't enjoy what she saw during his team's latest game.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, Patrick's Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 38 to 20, dropping the reigning AFC champs to a losing record of two wins and three losses. He and the 26-year-old fitness influencer welcomed daughter Sterling in February.

Throughout the game, Brittany shared her thoughts on Twitter, and she seemed particularly displeased by the referees' officiating. At one point during the game, she tweeted, "Refs are never in our favor." She sent a follow-up tweet that read, "Ever."

A bit later in the evening, she doubled down with, "I said what I said. Y'all so mad." She added laughing with tears and shrugging emojis.

One Chiefs supporter didn't appreciate the complaints and shared, "Girl. I need you to stop. This was my team long before Patrick was here. It's not giving the org a good look. Chiefs are bigger than you, me or any one player."