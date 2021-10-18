Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Apologizes After Dancing on Late Washington Player's Tribute Logo

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Shares Mother-Daughter Pic

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother is offering an explanation after a social media moment was met with backlash.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, Jackson Mahomes took to Twitter to post an apology after he was recorded performing a TikTok dance on the sidelines earlier that day as Patrick's Kansas City Chiefs visited the Washington Football Team at FedExField in the Washington, D.C. area. Social media users had voiced criticism after it appeared that Jackson had been dancing on an on-field logo paying tribute to late Washington player Sean Taylor.

"I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field," Jackson, 21, wrote. "We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

Images posted to social media appeared to show that other Chiefs supporters, and not just Jackson, were also standing within a roped-off part of the sidelines that was seemingly meant to keep people away from the section of the grass that had been painted in honor of Sean's No. 21 jersey number.