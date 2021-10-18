Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged
Selena Gomez & Martin Short Are Busting Down Doors in This Only Murders in the Building Sneak Peek

In the Only Murders in the Building season finale, Selena Gomez and Martin Short rush to warn Steve Martin that his girlfriend may not be the person she claims to be.

By Cydney Contreras Oct 18, 2021 3:00 PMTags
Grab some popcorn and your favorite dip because E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of the Only Murders in the Building finale.

In episode nine, Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) realize that Tim Kono may have been dating Jan (Amy Ryan), a.k.a Charles (Steve Martin's) new girlfriend. The episode closes out with Charles' nose bleeding as he sees that Jan was replaced as the first bassoonist in the orchestra.

Now, Mabel and Oliver are rushing to warn Charles that his new lover may be the second murderer in the building. Concerned that Jan may have gotten to Charles and that's why his door is locked, Oliver is throwing himself against the apartment door right as the Brazos star walks out of the elevator. 

What happens from that point on is a mystery—at least until the season one finale airs on Hulu Tuesday, Oct. 19. 

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

So far, fans of the crime comedy believe the series will end with Mabel's arrest, as the actress was spotted filming scenes in handcuffs and a bloody sweater. But the show has also proven to be full of twists and turns, so it's anyone's guess as to how things will pan out.

Barbara Nitke/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building was renewed for a second season on Sept. 14. 

Showrunner John Hoffman, who co-created the show with Steve Martin, previously told E! News that Cinda (Tina Fey's) podcast intro from episode four "points, a little bit, to the potential for season two." 

"At the end of episode four, we're saying it, with a little bit of a tease," he shared. "Cinda Canning is the one who holds the tease, [the] amazing Tina Fey."

Cinda Canning says in her intro, "What happens when your second chance becomes your last shot is a line of dialogue from Brazos, episode 713, which prophesied what would happen 15 years later, when a fake detective decided to become a real one. When he and his true crime fan buddies took a second chance, and become the subject of our next investigation."

Only Murders in the Building is streaming now on Hulu.

