Beyoncé and Jay-Z Have a Rare Matching Fashion Moment as They Attend Wedding in Italy

Watch : Beyonce Says Age Critics "Got It All the Way F'd Up"

A bride and groom in Italy had some very high-profile wedding guests this weekend: Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, the 40-year-old singer and 51-year-old rapper attended the wedding of French fashion accessories store D'Estrëe founder Geraldine Guyot and Alexandre Arnault, the Executive Vice President of Product & Communications of Tiffany & Co. and the son of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault.

At the wedding, he and Bey wore coordinating outfits. She sported a black, long, double-breasted wool coat over a light teal silk dress and matching stiletto sandals, paired with a sparkling studded clutch and black face mask. Jay-Z wore a navy double-breasted suit.

The longtime married couple and the groom have worked together. Earlier this year, LVMH acquired Tiffany & Co. and featured Bey and Jay in a new ad campaign for it. Also this year, the French conglomerate took a 50 percent stake in Jay-Z's Champagne house, Armand de Brignac.