Beyoncé and Jay-Z Have a Rare Matching Fashion Moment as They Attend Wedding in Italy

A bride and groom in Italy had some very high-profile wedding guests this weekend: Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, the 40-year-old singer and 51-year-old rapper attended the wedding of French fashion accessories store D'Estrëe founder Geraldine Guyot and Alexandre Arnault, the Executive Vice President of Product & Communications of Tiffany & Co. and the son of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault.
At the wedding, he and Bey wore coordinating outfits. She sported a black, long, double-breasted wool coat over a light teal silk dress and matching stiletto sandals, paired with a sparkling studded clutch and black face mask. Jay-Z wore a navy double-breasted suit.
The longtime married couple and the groom have worked together. Earlier this year, LVMH acquired Tiffany & Co. and featured Bey and Jay in a new ad campaign for it. Also this year, the French conglomerate took a 50 percent stake in Jay-Z's Champagne house, Armand de Brignac.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé arrived in Venice earlier this week. The two were photographed together several times, including while sitting together in a water taxi, with the singer wearing a custom one-shoulder, blue and white patterned maxi Dolce & Gabbana dress.
She later shared on Instagram several photos of herself sporting the same outfit.
She also posted pics of herself wearing a semi-sheer top with a black blazer and pants and a shot of the Santa Maria della Salute church in Venice.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been on and off planes in recent weeks. In early October, they traveled to London to attend the premiere of Jay's Netflix movie The Harder They Fall.
Earlier this week, they made an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere for the film, which was also attended by Bey's Destiny's Child band mate and friend Kelly Rowland.
Distributor Netflix tweeted out a video of the rapper looking surprised and thrilled to see Kelly, who gives him a big smile and hug.
"Obsessed with this super cute moment from last night," read the streaming service's caption. The platform noted that Jay-Z was "headed inside but pulls a 180 as soon as he sees Kelly Rowland! That's family right there."