Jay-Z Has the Sweetest Reaction to Seeing Kelly Rowland at The Harder They Fall Premiere

Watch : Kelly Rowland Praises Beyonce For $6Mil Coronavirus Donation

We are crazy in love with this adorable moment!

At the premiere of the Western film The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 13, co-producer Jay-Z had the sweetest reaction to seeing longtime family friend Kelly Rowland, his wife Beyoncé's longtime Destiny's Child band mate.

Distributor Netflix tweeted out a video of the rapper looking surprised and thrilled to see Kelly, who gives him a big smile and hug.

"Obsessed with this super cute moment from last night's special screening of The Harder They Fall," read Netflix's caption. The platform noted that Jay-Z was "headed inside but pulls a 180 as soon as he sees Kelly Rowland! That's family right there."

Kelly, who wore a red feathered belted gown, attended the event with husband Tim Weatherspoon. Beyoncé was not seen in Netflix's video but she reportedly accompanied Jay-Z and shared Instagram pics of herself wearing a plunging black and emerald green Alexander Vauthier gown.

The star also joined her husband at the London premiere of The Harder They Fall earlier this month. While she shied away from the press cameras, she later released photos of herself at the event on Instagram.