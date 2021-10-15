Glee's Darren Criss and Wife Mia Expecting First Baby

Watch : Darren Criss Talks "Hollywood" Show, Broadway & More

From Warbler to father! Darren Criss revealed he and wife Mia Criss are expecting their first baby.

The Glee alum, 34, shared the news on Instagram on Oct. 15, posting a video of the couple listening to their little one's heartbeat at the recording studio.

"We've been making music for years," Darren teased,⁣ "But this time we made a BEAT."

As the singer wrote, "The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022."

"Baby Von Criss" will be the first child for the pair, who tied the knot in 2019 after eight years of dating.

When they got engaged, he celebrated all of their "fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together" by saying, "I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're going for it... To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."

The couple got married at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans, with both the bride and groom in white. Mia donned white boots, a flower crown and pink hair highlights for a punk-inspired look, as The Assassination of Gianni Versace star rolled off with his new wife in a red Rolls Royce convertible.