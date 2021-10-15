15 Scary Good Gifts for Horror Movie Fans

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
What's your favorite scary movie?
Horror movies terrify us, entertain us and keep us awake at night. And yet, for some reason, we can't get enough them. With Halloween Kills out in theaters and streaming on Peacock right now, it's the perfect time to shop for all the horror-themed goodies you need this spooky season.
Whether you're a fan of It, Scream, Friday the 13th, or even Killer Klowns from Outer Space, there's something for everyone. In honor of Michael Myers' return to the big screen, we've rounded up 15 scary good gifts any horror fan would love. Check those out below.
Wooden Horror Movie Bookmark
These creepy cool wooden bookmarks are perfect for horror movie fans and book lovers. You can choose between Ghostface, Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees.
Pennywise Balloon Lamp
After seeing It, we can never look at red balloons the same. This Pennywise Balloon Lamp will give your room a chilling red glow.
Child’s Play Chucky Good Guys T-Shirt
Wanna play? This exclusive Box Lunch Chucky t-shirt is deceptively cute, just like Chucky himself.
A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Beanie
This Freddy Krueger-themed beanie is no nightmare. It's a definite must-have for fans of A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Funko Pop! Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees Figure
This Jason Vorhees Funko Pop! will terrify you from wherever you choose to display it. If you're a horror movie lover, we totally suggest grabbing Freddy and Michael as well.
Vans x The Shining Sk8-Hi Sneaker
Vans recently released a horror collection that's full of scary good things for horror fans. These Vans x The Shining Sk8-Hi Sneakers are one of our must-haves in the collection.
Halloween Michael Myers Ghost Sheet Bobble-Head
This Hot Topic-exclusive bobblehead takes it all the way back to the original Halloween movie. Hot Topic shoppers love how well-made and detailed it is. It's a fun piece of decor for Halloween season and beyond.
Vans x It Hoodie Sweatshirt
You'll float too! This It-themed sweatshirt from the Vans x Horror collection is quickly selling out everywhere. In fact, it's already sold out on the Vans website. We suggest grabbing this one ASAP.
Kylie Cosmetics A Nightmare on Elm Street Trio Bundle
Create a spooky makeup look this Halloween with the Kylie Cosmetic's A Nightmare on Elm Street Trio Bundle. This bundle comes with the pressed powder palette, a lip and cheek jelly strain and the three-piece lip lacquer set.
Friday the 13th Camp Crystal Lake Sweatshirt
We definitely wouldn't want to be Camp Crystal Lake counselors ourselves, but this sweatshirt might make us change our minds. You can choose between six different color options.
Scream Ghostface Geeki Tiki Horror Mug
We love how fun Geeki Tiki mugs are, and there's something for every fandom. While this one featuring Scream's Ghostface is really good, we're also a bit terrified.
Universal Vault Horror 3D Foam Bag Clip
Who doesn't love a good blind bag? You never know what you're going to get. These ones feature Universal horror icons like Chucky, Michael Myers and Jaws.
Halloween Kills Knife With Stand
This very cool Halloween Kills-themed kitchen knife display is one you don't want to miss out on if you're a horror fan. If you prefer Friday the 13th, It, Hellraiser or The Exorcist, DeadDaveDesigns on Etsy has kitchen knife displays for those movies and more.
Sam Trick 'r Treat Doormat
This Trick 'r Treat doormat will make sure you're in the Halloween spirit.
Hasbro Trivial Pursuit: Horror Movie Edition
How big of a scary movie buff are you? Play the horror movie edition of Trivial Pursuit to find out! It's a great one to play on Halloween night with a group of friends.
Haven't figured out your costume this year? Check out 2021's Buzziest Halloween Costumes: Squid Game, Bridgerton & More.