Salma Hayek Shares the Story Behind That Angelina Jolie Cake-Smashing Video

That was one birthday Salma Hayek will never forget.
Last month, the actress turned 55 years old, sharing a video on Instagram celebrating with pals, including Angelia Jolie. Normal enough. But as she explained during the Oct. 14 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, none of them—including the Oscar winner—were actually invited.
"There was no birthday party," she explained while appearing on the late-night show with her Eternals co-star Kumail Nanjiani. "All of those people were crashers. I said, 'I don't want a birthday party this year. I had to work all day.' Twenty-five people that I told them there is no birthday party showed up anyway."
Hayek wasn't able to spend the day with her husband François-Henri Pinault or their kids (they share 14-year-old daughter Valentina and he has three children from previous relationships) due to her work schedule. As a result, Hayek explained, her pals "felt sorry for my loneliness" and just "showed up" at her house. Luckily, she already had a cake, so she introduced her guests to a Mexican birthday tradition: mordida.
"After you blow the candles, you have to—mordida means 'a bite'—you have to bite the cake with your mouth without your hands holding or anything," Hayek shared. "And then there's always one that comes and hits you and sticks your face inside the cake."
And because Jolie, who is also in Eternals, was sitting next to Hayek, she got to do the honors.
"We told her that I was going to bite and that the tradition was this and she says, 'No, no. Oh no, I cannot do that.'" Hayek recalled. Fortunately, "She got over the nos." Though to her credit, Jimmy Kimmel joked, it was a "very gentle push."
Check out the fun in the videos above.