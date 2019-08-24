HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 12:56 PM
It's the Wolf Pack reunion we always wanted...
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced during Disney's D23 Expo convention in Anaheim, California on Saturday that Kit Harington, best known for his role of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, will play Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight, in the upcoming superhero film The Eternals.
Richard Madden, who played Snow's brother (*wink*) Robb Stark on the HBO series, had previously been announced to play Ikaris in the movie.
Naturally, Game of Thrones fans were elated at the news, and the reunion.
"RICHARD MADDEN AND KIT HARINGTON ARE BOTH IN #TheEternals!! ITS A STARK BROTHERS REUNION!!" user @ohnoniallxo tweeted.
The casting news comes a day after Deadline reported that Harington was headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he will make his next film.
Feige also confirmed that Gemma Chan will play Sersi in the film, according to Variety.
The Eternals also stars previously announced cast members Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, and Lia McHugh as Sprite.
Most of the cast members, not including Harington or Jolie, appeared onstage during the Eternals presentation at D23.
The cast of Marvel Studios’ “The Eternals” takes the stage at #D23Expo. pic.twitter.com/1mvOxXJ8Dm— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 24, 2019
Chloé Zhao is directing The Eternals, which is set for release on Nov. 6, 2020.
robb: next time i see ya you’ll be all in black!— ًً (@lordsansa) August 24, 2019
jon: it always was my color
8 years later: kit harington to play the black knight in the eternals alongside richard madden pic.twitter.com/A05OScaNdv
Madden had previously starred as the prince in Disney's 2015 live-action movie Cinderella. Disney is the parent company of Marvel.
Madden and Harington's Game of Thrones sister Sophie Turner is also part of the MCU; she plays Jean Grey in the X-Men films and reprised her role in Dark Phoenix in June.
