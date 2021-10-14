Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Stop Sending Viral Impression of Dad

Watch : Happy Birthday Robin Williams: E! News Rewind

Yes, Zelda Williams has seen that video and she doesn't need to see it again.

Robin Williams' only daughter took to Twitter on Oct. 12 with a candid message for her followers and fans: "Guys, I'm only saying this because I don't think it'll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the 'test footage'. I've seen it."

The "test footage" she was referring to is a clip going viral of Jamie Costa performing as her late father. In the video, titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene," Costa and co-star Sarah Murphree, who plays Robin's York & Mindy co-star Pam Dawber, act out a scene in which the actress reveals to the comedian in his dressing room that John Belushi has died. Since being uploaded on Oct. 11, the YouTube video has amassed more than 3 million views and has spurred calls for a biopic starring Jamie as the late comedy icon.

"Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn't against him," Zelda clarified in her tweet, "but y'all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird."