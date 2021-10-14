Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Stop Sending Viral Impression of Dad

Yes, Zelda Williams has seen that video and she doesn't need to see it again.
Robin Williams' only daughter took to Twitter on Oct. 12 with a candid message for her followers and fans: "Guys, I'm only saying this because I don't think it'll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the 'test footage'. I've seen it."
The "test footage" she was referring to is a clip going viral of Jamie Costa performing as her late father. In the video, titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene," Costa and co-star Sarah Murphree, who plays Robin's York & Mindy co-star Pam Dawber, act out a scene in which the actress reveals to the comedian in his dressing room that John Belushi has died. Since being uploaded on Oct. 11, the YouTube video has amassed more than 3 million views and has spurred calls for a biopic starring Jamie as the late comedy icon.
"Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn't against him," Zelda clarified in her tweet, "but y'all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird."
The scene captures a moment between Robin and Pam that happened in real life on March 5, mere hours after he was one of the last people to see John alive at the SNL alum's bungalow at Chateau Marmont. After the 33-year-old star was found dead of a drug overdose that afternoon, Pam told her co-star, "Robin, if that ever happens to you, I will find you and kill you first.'"
Robin died by suicide in 2014 amid a battle with undiagnosed Lewy body dementia. He was 63 years old.
Zelda has since spoken candidly about the toll her father's passing has taken on her, including the weight she feels on the anniversary of his death. "It's hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss," she tweeted the day before his death anniversary in August 2020. "As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial—a place, not a person—where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed."
The outpouring sometimes "leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of other's memories instead of my own," Zelda described. "After all, even roses by the truckloads still weigh a ton."