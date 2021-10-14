10 Abercrombie & Fitch Deals Under $50 You Don't Want to Miss

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who else remembers wanting everything from Abercrombie & Fitch back in the early 2000s? Well, you're about to want everything from the retailer once again sans the moose shirts.
If it's been a minute since you last thought to check out the selection at Abercrombie & Fitch, we highly suggest heading over to their website because they have so many amazing, on-trend and affordable styles. We're talking knit midi skirts and long sleeve ruched tops for $39, sweater vests for $45 and tons of deals on TikTok famous denim.
Below, we rounded up the wardrobe basics you need for fall and beyond— all under $50!
Long-Sleeve Ribbed Tie-Front Top
Take part in the midriff flossing trend without breaking the bank!
Vegan Leather Pull-On Shorts
It may be fall, but there will be some days when jeans aren't necessary. Cue these elevated vegan leather shorts featuring an elastic waistband for ultimate comfort.
Luxe Terry Vest
Layer this sweater vest with a long or short sleeve tank for an effortlessly chic look.
Seamless Rib Fabric Scoopneck Bodysuit
Available in six everyday hues, you're gonna want to pick up this bodysuit in every color. It's uber-comfy and flattering, too!
Wrap Ribbed Midi Skirt
Available in black, light tan and a blue-ish grey hue, this midi skirt can be styled so many ways.
High Rise Super Skinny Jeans
Available in sizes 23-37, these skinny jeans will have you looking snatched and feeling confident.
The A&F Collab: Style Not Size Notch-Neck Mini Sweater Dress
Forgive us for going over our $50 limit, but this $52 dress is a must-have for building out your fall wardrobe.
Long-Sleeve Ruched Polo Top
Perfect for work or brunch with friends! We suggest pairing this ruched top with some leather pants and strappy sandals.
Ribbed Kick Flare Sweater Pants
Sweater weather is here, so grab these cozy flare pants and a PSL ASAP!
Faux Suede Squareneck Top
Add some texture to your fit with this faux suede top.
Ready for more affordable finds? Check out these deals on fall denim trends.