Below Deck Med's Mathew Slams Captain Sandy in Shocking Season 6 Reunion Trailer

Season six of Below Deck Mediterranean has been one for the books, and based on this exclusive sneak peek, the reunion will be, too.

In the first look, the Lady Michelle crew—sans Lexi Wilson, the former stew who Captain Sandy Yawn fired after she continually butted heads with the other yachties—rehashes the wild voyage, beginning with the revelation that Courtney Veale saw almost all of her fellow crew members naked at some point.

Chief Stew Katie Flood sums it up well: "It was s--t show basically."

But with every fun recollection comes a reignited argument.

"Did you realize you were losing Captain Sandy's trust?" host Andy Cohen asks bosun Malia White, referencing the situation with David Pascoe's injury. As fans surely recall, the accident went unreported, and when Captain Sandy learned what happened, she exploded on Malia like never before.

Malia says that she didn't want to throw David "under the bus," but we're not so sure Captain Sandy will be satisfied with her reasoning.