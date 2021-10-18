Jessica Alba Found This Silver Lining Amid the Craziness of Homeschooling

Watch : Why Jessica Alba Goes to Therapy With Her Daughter Honor

Listen, Jessica Alba is going to be honest: The time spent running her billion-dollar brand of sustainable products from home while husband Cash Warren was also handling his business and two of their three kids were doing virtual schooling was, in the words of Gwen Stefani, "bananas," The Honest Company co-founder admitted in an email interview with E! News. "We all had to figure out how to coexist—my husband with his work, me with my work and my kids with school."

Still, she admitted, there was something kind of appealing about all of those extra hours with daughters Honor, 13 and Haven, 10, and son Hayes, 3.