When it comes to birthdays, Jessica Alba doesn't skimp.

To mark husband Cash Warren's 40th this past January, she pulled together a game night-themed epic pajama party at their Beverly Hills home, inviting all of their friends to partake in rounds of Twister and charades along with more adult activities such as beer pong and flip cup. Those looking for an upgrade from brews could sample libations from the make-your-own margarita bar and she even commissioned a local marching band to serenade Warren with Modest Mouse's "Float On".

So now that it's her time to blow out the candles, as she turns 38 today, a basic cake certainly wouldn't suffice. Instead, the parents of three packed their bags for a couple's getaway, teasing their trip on Alba's Instagram with a simple caption:

"Mom and Dad go on an adventure."