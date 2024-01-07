Update!

21 Only Murders in the Building Gifts Every Arconiac Needs

From Mabel Mora's yellow beanie to Scrabble, we've rounded up everything you need to bing Only Murders in the Building.

If you've been obsessed with Hulu's Only Murders in the Buildingyou'll be dying to see what we have in store for you. 

There's so much to love about the Hulu crime comedy from Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez's amazing chemistry to pretty much all of Mabel Mora's fabulous outfits. Not to mention all the awesome guest stars like Meryl Streep, Paul RuddTina Fey, Jimmy Fallon and Sting.

We've followed along every season as more and more things have been revealed, and loved every second of it. We won't spoil anything, but after seeing the Season 3 finale, we can't help but want more. Because of that, we've rounded up items every Arconiac needs. 

BLUPARK TV Show Inspired Makeup Bag- Only Murders in the Building

Use this pouch for your makeup, pencils or other small essentials.

$15
$14
Amazon

The Arconia Shirt

This one's no mystery. This shirt from Etsy featuring "The Arconia" is a must-have for any fan.

 

$23
Etsy

Only Murders in the Building The Arconia Gold Logo Raglan Baseball Tee

Here's another shirt in homage to the iconic apartment building. It's available in many colors with sizes ranging from small to XXL.

$35
Amazon

Only Murders in The Building Mug

Same here, Mabel. 

$15
Etsy

Only Murders in the Building Holy Trinity Prayer Candles

Celebrate your favorite trio with these fun candles.

$12
Etsy

Bloody Mabel - Kiss-Cut Stickers

Show your love for Mabel with this sticker. You can choose between three sizes, and you can put it on anything from notebooks to your laptop. 

$4
Etsy

Connectyle Classic Beanie

Speaking of Mabel, she really had the best outfits. All you need is this beanie, some red headphones, a yellow faux fur jacket and you can nail her look. 

$16
$12
Amazon

Only Murders in the Building Sweatshirt

We love the design of this pullover. Best part is, you can get it in many colors and styles.

$17
$13
Etsy

Quartet Cork Board Bulletin Board

Want to solve more mysteries? This cork board is a must-have for laying out evidence and putting all the clues together. 

$18
$10
Amazon

Only Murders in the Building Hoodie

In order to call yourself a true Arconiac, you need this hoodie from Etsy. Although there isn't a tie dye option, you can get this in a number of different solid colors. 

$49
Etsy

Scrabble

Who knew Scrabble could be so sexy? As the show taught us, this classic board game can make for a great date night in. 

$29
$25
Amazon
Selena Gomez Dropped a Rare Beauty Makeup Collection Inspired by Only Murders in the Building

Eioumax Real Paper Diversion Book Safe 

Keep your your treasures hidden in this neat book safe. It features a real paper cover and pages to make it look like an actual book. It also comes with two keys, an anti-lost rope and can blend in with other books easily. 

$22
Amazon

Only Murders In The Building Phone Case, iPhone 11 12 13 14 Case, Samsung Galaxy Cases

Showcase your fandom with one of these phone cases adorned with memorable scenes from your favorite show.

$39
$21
Etsy

Only Murders in the Building Character Shirt

Represent your favorite character with one of these comfy sweatshirts.

$32
$22
Etsy

Only Murders in the Building Tie-Dye Beanie

Hide a bad hair dye with one of these tie-dye beanies.

$38
Etsy

Limited Mabel Mora Only Murders In The Building Vintage T-Shirt

Fan out over Mabel Mora with this collage-adorned shirt.

$41
$19
Etsy

Only Murders in the Building Arconia Windows Inspired Canvas Tote Bag

Carry your daily essentials in this Arconia-inspired tote bag.

$25
Etsy

Only Murders in the Building Birthday Card

This is the perfect card for your fellow fans.

$60
Etsy

OMITB Sweatshirt/T-Shirts

You can get this Arconia design in several colors on t-shirts and sweatshirts.

$23
$17
Etsy

OMITB Brazzos Mug

Just because Brazzos is a fictional series that doesn't mean you cannot fan out with this mug.

$23
$17
Etsy

The Arconiacs Only Murders In The Building Faux Leather Wallet Phone Case

This looks like a wallet, but it's actually a phone case with credit card slots and a bill compartment.

$30
Etsy

—Originally published October 12, 2021 at 8 PM PT.