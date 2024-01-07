21 Only Murders in the Building Gifts Every Arconiac Needs

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've been obsessed with Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, you'll be dying to see what we have in store for you.
There's so much to love about the Hulu crime comedy from Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez's amazing chemistry to pretty much all of Mabel Mora's fabulous outfits. Not to mention all the awesome guest stars like Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon and Sting.
We've followed along every season as more and more things have been revealed, and loved every second of it. We won't spoil anything, but after seeing the Season 3 finale, we can't help but want more. Because of that, we've rounded up items every Arconiac needs.
Only Murders in the Building Gift Guide
BLUPARK TV Show Inspired Makeup Bag- Only Murders in the Building
Use this pouch for your makeup, pencils or other small essentials.
The Arconia Shirt
This one's no mystery. This shirt from Etsy featuring "The Arconia" is a must-have for any fan.
Only Murders in the Building The Arconia Gold Logo Raglan Baseball Tee
Here's another shirt in homage to the iconic apartment building. It's available in many colors with sizes ranging from small to XXL.
Only Murders in The Building Mug
Same here, Mabel.
Only Murders in the Building Holy Trinity Prayer Candles
Celebrate your favorite trio with these fun candles.
Bloody Mabel - Kiss-Cut Stickers
Show your love for Mabel with this sticker. You can choose between three sizes, and you can put it on anything from notebooks to your laptop.
Connectyle Classic Beanie
Speaking of Mabel, she really had the best outfits. All you need is this beanie, some red headphones, a yellow faux fur jacket and you can nail her look.
Only Murders in the Building Sweatshirt
We love the design of this pullover. Best part is, you can get it in many colors and styles.
Quartet Cork Board Bulletin Board
Want to solve more mysteries? This cork board is a must-have for laying out evidence and putting all the clues together.
Only Murders in the Building Hoodie
In order to call yourself a true Arconiac, you need this hoodie from Etsy. Although there isn't a tie dye option, you can get this in a number of different solid colors.
Scrabble
Who knew Scrabble could be so sexy? As the show taught us, this classic board game can make for a great date night in.
Eioumax Real Paper Diversion Book Safe
Keep your your treasures hidden in this neat book safe. It features a real paper cover and pages to make it look like an actual book. It also comes with two keys, an anti-lost rope and can blend in with other books easily.
Only Murders In The Building Phone Case, iPhone 11 12 13 14 Case, Samsung Galaxy Cases
Showcase your fandom with one of these phone cases adorned with memorable scenes from your favorite show.
Only Murders in the Building Character Shirt
Represent your favorite character with one of these comfy sweatshirts.
Only Murders in the Building Tie-Dye Beanie
Hide a bad hair dye with one of these tie-dye beanies.
Limited Mabel Mora Only Murders In The Building Vintage T-Shirt
Fan out over Mabel Mora with this collage-adorned shirt.
Only Murders in the Building Arconia Windows Inspired Canvas Tote Bag
Carry your daily essentials in this Arconia-inspired tote bag.
Only Murders in the Building Birthday Card
This is the perfect card for your fellow fans.
OMITB Sweatshirt/T-Shirts
You can get this Arconia design in several colors on t-shirts and sweatshirts.
OMITB Brazzos Mug
Just because Brazzos is a fictional series that doesn't mean you cannot fan out with this mug.
The Arconiacs Only Murders In The Building Faux Leather Wallet Phone Case
This looks like a wallet, but it's actually a phone case with credit card slots and a bill compartment.
If you want to shop more fun gift guides, check out 13 Ghoulishly Delightful Haunted Mansion Gifts for the Foolish Mortal in Your Life.
—Originally published October 12, 2021 at 8 PM PT.