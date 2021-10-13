How Sam Asghari Shows His "Unwavering" Support for Britney Spears' Sons

Sam Asghari's romance with Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday!
The 27-year-old fitness trainer, who proposed to the pop star last month and recently surprised her with a puppy, continues to show just how serious he is about their relationship.
A source exclusively tells E! News that the newly engaged couple's love is the real deal, as they are "super united" and "very involved in each other's lives and their businesses."
According to the insider, Sam also has a relationship with Britney's two sons: Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
"When it comes to the boys, Sam is definitely part of their lives because he's part of Britney's life in every way," says the source. "So, especially with the Free Britney movement, he's been on the forefront of everything, and Britney doesn't hide any part of her life from Sam—or any part of her life from her kids because her life is so open now."
Even though Britney has remained in the public eye, especially as she fights to end her conservatorship, her kids have mostly shied away from the spotlight. However, the insider explains that "behind closed doors," she and Sam act "very much" like a family with her sons.
"They have a good relationship and that's what matters," the source says of Sam's dynamic with the 39-year-old singer's children. "They really like Sam, and they like Sam for Britney, and he's been really supportive of them, too, especially when the boys had their own issues with Jamie Spears."
In September 2019, NBC News reported through Kevin's lawyer that he was granted a restraining order against Britney's father.
At the time, Mark Vincent Kaplan told the outlet that the order restricted access to Sean and Jayden, and included geographical restrictions, including their home and school.
As the source explains of Sam's bond with Britney's sons, "Sam has been unwavering in his support for them on that."
Considering the actor has embraced this part of the Grammy winner's life, the source reveals that he would love to start a family, saying, "Sam one day wants kids of his own with Britney, so him being a part of her kid's life is a great step in showing Britney what kind of a dad he can be, how loyal and committed he is to being a family man."
Back in June, Britney publicly expressed in court that she hopes to have another child, too.
But kids aside, Sam and Britney have a special connection and "lean on each other a lot." As our insider pointed out, "They're such a team."