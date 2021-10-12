Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Close Friendship After His SNL Support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are back on good terms nearly a year after they went their separate ways.
A source tells E! News the singer and reality star are "in a good place" following their once-contentious split, and apparently their creative endeavors are to thank for their strong bond.
According to the insider, Kanye is "very supportive of Kim and enjoys collaborating with her," whether it's on her clothing brand, skims, or her recent debut on Saturday Night Live. He even helped Kim choose her attention-grabbing 2021 Met Gala dress, which resulted from a collaboration between the rapper and Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.
It's a far cry from nine months ago, when sources previously told E! News that Kim and Kanye were no longer on speaking terms.
"She is grateful for his help and that they have come to a happy place," the source says of Kim's mindset regarding their relationship. "They have been respectful of each other's wishes and established a good friendship."
The insider adds, "It's working well for now and Kim is very appreciative. She wants to keep things going in this direction."
Last week, a source told E! News that Kanye played an integral role in preparing Kim for her SNL debut, sharing that Kim "consulted with Kanye and asked for feedback."
But, as per usual, she couldn't have done it without her family. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian literally took on supporting roles, appearing in not one, but two skits.
And when they weren't in a sketch, Kris, Khloe and Kanye cheered her on from the audience, according to a source close to Kim.
All in all, Kim's debut was a success. The source shared, "Everyone was very impressed and so happy for Kim. She's gotten a ton of positive feedback and is very happy. She put everything she had into it and worked hard to make it the best it could be."
But, as little sister Khloe said on Instagram, "Proud is an understatement!!!"
"I am beaming with pride and admiration towards you! @kimkardashian Congratulations queen!!!" she continued.
Likewise, momager Kris had nothing but praise for her daughter. She said in part, "I'm so so proud of my amazing daughter Kim!!! She absolutely crushed one of the hardest stand up gigs in the world!!!! She is an absolute ROCKSTAR and I'm so proud of this accomplishment!!!"