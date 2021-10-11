Gold Eyeshadow is One of the Biggest Makeup Trends For Winter 2021 — Here’s How to Get the Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'Tis the season for glitz and glam. Gold eyeshadow will be one of the hottest makeup trends this holiday season, and now's the best time to start perfecting the look.
Gold eyeshadow may seem intimidating for someone who isn't into glitter, shimmer or metallics. But it's actually a look that works on everyone, and you can be as subtle or bold with it as you like. It's even a look that celebs like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya have all tried and nailed.
If you want to try it yourself, we rounded up products from Charlotte Tilbury, Hourglass, Laura Mercier and more. Check those out below.
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Color in Golden
We love Laura Mercier's Caviar Eye Sticks for being pigmented, easy to use and long-lasting. The eye shadow stick in the color Golden is pretty, shimmery and bold.
e.l.f. 24K Gold Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
If you really want to make a statement this holiday season, get the e.l.f. 24K Gold Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow. It has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's only $5!
Lorac Unzipped Gold Eyeshadow Palette
Create a golden look that works for you with this gold eyeshadow palette from Lorac. It features 10 shades in shimmer and matte finishes, and Ulta shoppers love how creamy and pigmented the shadows are.
ColourPop Good as Gold Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow from ColourPop is as good as gold. It comes with 12 eyeshadows in a mix of matte, metallic and foil finishes.
Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise Star Gold
Charlottie Tilbury's Eyes to Mermerise in Star Gold is so pretty and and easy to use. Just one swipe and you're good to go! It's a bestselling product that always sells out, and right now, it's even limited in stock. We suggest getting your hands on this ASAP.
Charlotte Tilbury The Golden Goddess Luxury Palette
This palette from Charlotte Tilbury will turn you into a golden goddess. It features four luxe eyeshadows in gold and bronze shades, and you can create a look that's all you.
Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon Golden Quartz
Charlotte Tilbury's Colour Chameleon eyeshadow pencil in Golden Quartz is perfect for creating a smokey gold eye. It's also been named the best eyeshadow for hazel eyes.
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette
We love how pigment and pretty Urban Decay eyeshadows are. The Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette features 12 golden neutrals in matte, metallic and shimmery finishes.
Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow in Foil
If you really want to create a look that stands out, you may want to try Hourglass' Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow in Foil. It's a micro-glitter gold shadow that's infused with light-reflecting pearls to make your eyes really shine.
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil in Pure Gold
NYX's jumbo eye pencils are very affordable and the quality is great. If you want to try the gold eye shadow trend but don't want to break the bank, this is one great product to get.
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Creme to Powder Eyeshadow Stick Warm Gold Shimmer
This eyeshadow stick from Julep is perfect for creating a more subtle gold eye look, and the Warm Gold Shimmer shade is a shimmery deep golden beige. Amazon shoppers really love these for being gorgeous and easy to use. Plus, it has over 11,000 five-star reviews.
If you want to try more trendy makeup looks, check out Everything You Need To Master The Monochrome Makeup Trend This Fall.