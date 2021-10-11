KardashiansCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Proof Carrie and Mr. Big Return to Paris in Sex and the City Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth were recently spotted filming And Just Like That... in France, bringing back memories from the 2004 SATC series finale.

By Tierney Bricker, Elyse Dupre Oct 11, 2021 5:01 PMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityChris NothCelebrities
They don't call it the City of Love for nothing!

That's right! Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth were photographed shooting a scene for the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…at the Pont des Arts, the bridge famous for its love locks, in Paris on Oct. 10. Always the fashionista, the 56-year-old actress wore a floral-print dress and lace jacket for the episode. The 66-year-old actor looked dapper in a suit. 

It's unclear what exactly takes Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big back to France, but the sighting certainly gave fans flashbacks. In the original series finale, which aired in 2004, Big ran after Carrie following her move to Paris. There, he finally told her she was "the one" and they rekindled their romance.

And in the first teaser for the revival released in September, it looked like the characters were still going strong. The sneak peek showed them wrapping their arms around each other in a kitchen and sharing a steamy kiss.

Of course, fans will have to tune in to the new show to see where Carrie and Big stand. And Just Like That… premieres on HBO Max in December.

For everything we know about the reboot, scroll on.

Best Image / BACKGRID
Ooh La La!

Parker and Noth were spotted filming in Paris in October. The sighting brought back memories of the 2004 Sex and the City finale, and fans couldn't help but wonder: What are Carrie and Big up to now? While viewers will have to tune in to revival to get their answer, they also caught a glimpse of the characters packing on the PDA in the first teaser.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Who's In, Who's Out

When And Just Like That... was announced in January, it was confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would be reprising their characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Original series executive producer Michael Patrick King is also returning for SATC's next chapter. 

Notably M.I.A.? Kim Cattrall, who played the fourth member of their quartet, fan-favorite Samantha Jones. Given that Cattrall has famously feuded with Parker and ruled out a return for a potential third film, it wasn't too surprising to see her sit this series out, but it did leave fans to wonder if Samantha would be replaced.

"Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker confirmed on Instagram. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

And that wasn't the last time she weighed in on the subject.

"It's not quite as black and white as that. We're not looking to create a fourth character," Parker told a cameraman in January, when asked if the search for a fourth cast member for the new series had begun.

She added, "We have New York City as a fourth character. There'll be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
What It's About

Per a press release from HBO Max, And Just Like That..."will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

And while an official premiere date has yet to be announced, the network noted the "10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Fresh Blood

It seems the ladies will have a new pal when they return sans Samantha as Grey's Anatomy veteran Sara Ramírez is joining SATC.

Ramírez is set to play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Per HBO Max, "Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

King added, "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

Getty Images
Cheers to New Faces

In July, HBO Max announced that actresses Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman joined the cast as Seema Patel, Lisa Todd Wexley and Dr. Nya Wallace, respectively. The new trio will portray a group of accomplished women, including a real estate broker, documentarian and a law professor.

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mr. Big Is Back!

While there were initially rumblings that Carrie's main man, played by Chris Noth, would not be reprising his role, HBO Max announced on May 27 that Big would absof--kinglutely be back in the Big Apple

Executive Producer Michael Patrick King commemorated the casting news by noting that he was "thrilled to be working with Chris again," adding, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

Well, we couldn't help but wonder…

This news comes three months after Noth suggested that reports of him not returning were inaccurate. At the time, he noted on Instagram, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
Aidan Shaw Returns?

Will Carrie's other fan-fave paramour also be back? Well, it depends who you ask. 

John Corbett told Page Six he's "going to do the show" and that he "might be in quite a few" episodes. While HBO reportedly declined to comment, SJP spoke out, weighing in on the comments section of an Instagram post about Aidan's possible return.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," she wrote, "but the response is amazing to read…x."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Rest of the Guys' Status

Fret not, fans of Miranda and Steve: David Eigenberg exclusively told E! in March that it was very likely that he'd be reprising his role, and in June it was confirmed.

"They've been wonderful and I'm very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady Brady," the actor joked on Daily Pop. We never established whether he was Brady Hobbs or Brady Brady Hobbs or Brady Hobbs Brady. So I'm really hoping to see that we're all going to be together."

Along with Eigenberg, it was also confirmed in June that fellow SATC alums Mario Cantone, Willie Garson and Evan Handler would be back too. Garson, who was reprising his role as Stanford Blatch, died of pancreatic cancer in September. He was 57 years old. 

But what about the "Absolute Hunk" himself, Smith Jerrod? 

"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" Jason Lewis told Daily Front Row in May. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."

