Christina Ricci Marries Hairdresser Mark Hampton 2 Months After Announcing Pregnancy

Christina Ricci is officially off the market!

On Saturday, Oct. 9, The Addams Family actress surprised her Instagram followers with an exciting life update: She's married! The A-lister tied the knot with celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton, who she's expecting a baby with, simply captioning her post, "Mr. and Mrs."

Along with her message, Christina shared a sneak peek into their big day with a romantic selfie of her and Mark holding each other close as they smiled for the camera. The newlyweds posed in front of a gorgeous display of roses.

Moreover, the two dressed in similar outfits for their wedding, with the Casper actress appearing to wear a white button-down shirt that she paired with a bold red lip, dainty gold earrings and a sleek ponytail. The groom also rocked the same style for his attire.

Mark also raved over their relationship milestone on his Instagram page, writing, "Just married."