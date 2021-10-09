Christina Ricci Marries Hairdresser Mark Hampton 2 Months After Announcing Pregnancy

Christina Ricci is officially off the market!
On Saturday, Oct. 9, The Addams Family actress surprised her Instagram followers with an exciting life update: She's married! The A-lister tied the knot with celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton, who she's expecting a baby with, simply captioning her post, "Mr. and Mrs."
Along with her message, Christina shared a sneak peek into their big day with a romantic selfie of her and Mark holding each other close as they smiled for the camera. The newlyweds posed in front of a gorgeous display of roses.
Moreover, the two dressed in similar outfits for their wedding, with the Casper actress appearing to wear a white button-down shirt that she paired with a bold red lip, dainty gold earrings and a sleek ponytail. The groom also rocked the same style for his attire.
Mark also raved over their relationship milestone on his Instagram page, writing, "Just married."
Christina and Mark's wedding news comes just two months after the Hollywood star announced she was pregnant and expecting her second child.
"Life keeps getting better," she wrote on Instagram in August, alongside an image of her sonogram. Additionally, Mark posted the same caption on his page at the time.
The Sleepy Hollow actress and hairstylist have yet to share any additional details of her little one.
In fact, the two have kept their romance out of the spotlight as well. It was only this past summer that the pair sparked romance rumors.
On July 14, Christina gushed over Mark with a heartfelt Instagram message, expressing, "Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair. favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good... I love you... this next year is going to be the best one yet."
That same month, Christina filed for divorce from her husband James Heerdegen after nearly seven years of marriage. According to documents obtained by E! News, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. She and James share 7-year-old son Freddie.
Soon, Freddie will become a big brother!
Back in 2017, the Penelope actress opened up about motherhood and how it changed her life.
"Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things, and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light," she told Net A Porter's weekly digital magazine The EDIT. "I'm a completely different person than I was before I had my child."
She added, "Because I was so celebrated for being a child, I think I held onto that immaturity for a very long time. It was the thing that made me special. Then at a certain point, like 35, it's not so special to be immature."
It's unknown when exactly Christina and Mark began dating, but it's clear their love is the real deal!