Christina Ricci Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Christina Ricci has a lot to look forward to in 2022.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, The Addams Family actress shared she's expecting her second child in an Instagram post. She posted a photo of her ultrasound with the caption, "Life keeps getting better."

The happy news comes after the 41-year-old star filed for divorce from her husband James Heerdegen in July. According to documents obtained by E! News at the time, Christina cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her split from the producer.

While the Casper actress hasn't publicly discussed the divorce or her current relationship status, she tagged hairdresser Mark Hampton in her pregnancy announcement.

Mark went on to announce that he's expecting a child on Instagram as well, giving the sonogram photo the same caption as Christina's.

It's unclear what the nature of their relationship is, but the actress and hairdresser have made their affections known on social media.