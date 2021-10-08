Here's Your First Look at Nicki Minaj at The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion

Watch : "RHOP" Star Karen Huger Reacts to Nicki Minaj's Reunion Request

This Andy-conda don't want none, unless you've got big...drama!

Bravo host Andy Cohen just confirmed that The Real Housewives of Potomac's number one fan Nicki Minaj will "surprise" the cast during their season six reunion. "It's the Reunion I could never get away with!" Andy joked. "At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda."

Nicki shared the same Instagram pic posing next to Andy on Oct. 7, adding, "GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy" with prayer hand emojis. "#Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season chile," Nicki concluded.

Back in July, Nicki offered to host the tell-all by sharing a remixed version of the Bravo teaser trailer on July 29, captioning, "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile."

"Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty," Nicki wrote. "My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic of course."