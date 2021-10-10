KardashiansTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Adam Levine, Hayden Panettiere and Joaquin Phoenix debuted new hairstyle , while a celebrity chef opened up about his 26 pound weight loss.

By Tierney Bricker Oct 10, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairWeight LossCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation
Watch: Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram With a New Look

There's no need to wait for Halloween to test out a new look. Just ask stars like Adam Levine and Joaquin Phoenix.

Both the Maroon 5 singer and the Oscar-winning actor stepped out rocking bold new styles this week, with Levine sporting a blue hue and Phoenix shaving half of his head. And they weren't the only celebs to debut a new 'do, with Hayden Panettiere making her return to Instagram by showing off a major hair change. And Jameela Jamil was fully leaning into the spooky season vibes, dyeing her signature dark locks pumpkin-orange. 

Plus, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver opened up about his recent weight loss and Renee Zellweger made jaws drop with her latest transformation for an upcoming role, arguably her most killer one yet.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock, BACKGRID
Adam Levine

The Maroon 5 singer debuted his latest ink in a post shared to Instagram on Oct. 5, showing off a tattoo—placed in the center of his neck—that that featured a butterfly landing on a spiderweb.

"Wise man once said…when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…," the 42-year-old rocker captioned the photo, referencing the recent Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger outage before giving the tattoo artist a shout-out, "and his name was @nathan_kostechko."

This wasn't the only recent change the "Payphone" star has made as he was also recently spotted in Los Angeles with bright blue hair.

The new 'do shouldn't come as a surprise to his followers as Levine has debuted several looks over the years, including pink and platinum blonde locks and mohawks and buzz cuts.

Instagram/Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere

New hair, who dis?!

After taking a six-month break from Instagram, the Heroes star enjoyed a headline-making return to the social media platform to show off her fresh haircut

Even though the fall season is in full swing, Panettiere opted for a chic shoulder-length hairstyle that many typically get in the spring or summertime. What's more? The 32-year-old Nashville actress also got curtain bangs.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Joaquin Phoenix

The Oscar winner's new look is no joke

On Oct. 5, Phoenix stepped out for the New York Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his upcoming movie, C'mon C'mon. While posing on the red carpet, Phoenix couldn't help but turn a few heads thanks to his new hairstyle.

The 46-year-old actor recently shaved part of his head leaving the top buzzed short but the sides much longer. To complete his look for the evening, Phoenix, who previously revealed he is vegan, wore a black sweatshirt with the words "Support the Animal Liberation Front" printed on the front.

Instagram/Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil

Talk about pumpkin spice and everything nice!

The Good Place star debuted the most autumnal shade ever when she showed off her new bright orange hair in a selfie posted Sept. 30. 

"Ok boomer," Jamil captioned the Instagram photo that featured her signature fringe trimmed shorter and straight across her forehead. She finished off her look with a thick black cat eye and a pink lip. 

MEGA
Renée Zellweger

Bridget Jones is trading her diary for true crime.

Zellweger's fans were shocked by the star's latest transformation when she stepped out in costume for the first time on the New Orleans set of NBC's upcoming series The Thing About Pam.

Wearing extra padding and apparent facial prosthetics and carrying a supersized "Chill Chugz" soda cup, the Judy actress looked unrecognizable as convicted murderer Pam Hupp, who is serving a life sentence for killing Louis Gumpenberger in 2016. 

To complete her transformation into Hupp, the 52-year-old Oscar winner's hair was dyed strawberry blonde and styled in a bob, while she wore a puffy white jacket and matching fur-trimmed snow boots with oversized jeans (and not the cool Gen-Z kind).

Instagram/Jamie Oliver
Jamie Oliver

The celebrity chef just revealed his secret to dropping 26 pounds and, of course, it had to do with his diet, but it's probably not what you're thinking. "I didn't do it through not eating," he told the Radio Times. I ate a lot, more than I was used to."

Some of Oliver's practical tips? "I pushed meat down, pushed veggie up, got more sleep and more movement," he explained.

The 46-year-old also revealed the surprising new veggie he added to his meals. "I thought seaweed was hippy, globetrotting stuff but our ancestors ate seaweed," he shared. "It has got a load of iodine and is the most nutritious vegetable in the world." Oliver also snacked on nuts and cut down his alcohol consumption, explaining, "I'm not telling you what to do, but my rhythm now is only to drink at the weekend."

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms into "Devil's Daughter"

2

How the Gainesville Ripper Sent Horror Coursing Through a College Town

3

Adele Surprises Fans With Song Clip From New "Divorce" Album

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms into "Devil's Daughter"

2

How the Gainesville Ripper Sent Horror Coursing Through a College Town

3

Adele Surprises Fans With Song Clip From New "Divorce" Album

4

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Leave Hotel Together Before SNL

5

Breaking Down the Romance Rumors About Selena Gomez and Chris Evans