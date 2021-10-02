Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram After 6 Months to Show Off Hair Transformation

New hair, who dis?!
After taking a six-month break on Instagram, Hayden Panettiere made a glorious return to the social media platform to show off her fresh haircut. The former Nashville actress, whose last Instagram post was in April, took a moment to debut her new 'do.
Even though the fall season is in full swing, the Heroes star opted for a chic shoulder-length hairstyle that many typically get in the spring or summertime. What's more? The 32-year-old A-lister also got curtain bangs.
Many gushed over Hayden's major makeover in the comments sections, while others reacted to her Instagram return.
"You're too cute!" Savannah Chrisley replied, with one fan writing, "Miss seeing you on our screens!"
Another follower added, "Welcome back to Instagram…we've missed you!"
While Hayden didn't make any mention of what inspired her latest beauty transformation, it could mark the start of a new era in her life.
Last summer, she publicly spoke about being in an allegedly abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, whom she's recently kept in touch with.
"Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship," Brian told E! News in July. "We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."
No matter Hayden's reason for her makeover, one thing is clear: She looks better than ever!
