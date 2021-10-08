Here's How Olivia Wilde Is Keeping Harry Styles Close While He's on Tour

It's clear that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have a successful relationship in the bag.
As the pop star continues to perform around the country at his Love on Tour concerts, his girlfriend was photographed during a daytime outing in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 7. The photos show Olivia with a Love on Tour tote bag slung over her shoulder.
The bag, which is part of the merchandise line from Harry's current run of live shows that continues through mid-November, is tan and includes two frolicking rabbits, with the words "Love on Tour" printed in red along the bottom.
As for her attire, the 37-year-old Booksmart director was wearing torn jeans, a sweater with embroidered floral designs and New Balance sneakers.
Although the pair is spending some time apart while he's on the road, there's no question their romance has grown stronger and stronger since they first confirmed the relationship back in January.
On Sept. 4, Olivia was spotted at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena to cheer on Harry for the first concert of the tour. Not long after that, a source told E! News exclusively that Olivia would be busy with her own projects but wants to be there for the 27-year-old "Watermelon Sugar" performer in person when she's available.
"Olivia will be working but plans to join Harry on tour when she is not," the insider shared at the time. "She thinks it will be a lot of fun to go out on the road. They don't want to spend too much time apart, and she will be traveling to meet him whenever she can."
The Tron: Legacy actress, who enjoyed some downtime with Harry on an Italian getaway over the summer, remains "very proud of him and excited for what's to come," the source added.