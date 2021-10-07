KardashiansTV ScoopThe Bradshaw BunchShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Proof Zendaya Just Took Her Fashion Game to the Next Level With Golden Look

It's safe to say that Zendaya has become known for shutting down a red carpet—or several—and her latest head-turning gold-plated look proves to be no exception.

There's a little 24-karat magic in the air, courtesy of Zendaya.
 
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star once again showed why she's a fashion force to be reckoned with when she stunned on the red carpet at the Women in Film's annual award ceremony on Oct. 6. For the prestigious event, held in Los Angeles, the actress, 25, wore a show-stopping Loewe dress from the brand's Spring 2022 collection.
 
Zendaya's ensemble included a gorgeous gray maxi dress, which featured a gold-plated statement piece on the top half. To complete her impressive outfit, the Disney alum paired it with dangling gold earrings and gold pointed-toe Christian Louboutin heels.
 
Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, also showed off her latest look with a video of the star to his Instagram, aptly calling her the "Queen."
 
The Euphoria star, who has worked with Law for over a decade now, has credited the Legendary judge with helping her take risks in the fashion world that have undoubtedly paid off.

Zendaya's Best Fashion Week Looks Ever

"One of the things I've learned from him through fashion is just to be fearless and to just do it," she said during a 2018 interview with Vogue. "If you feel comfortable, if you feel confident when you walk out of the door, why does anyone else's opinion really matter to you? And the people who will get it, will get it."

And get it we do.
 
Since Zendaya is clearly in a league of her own, we've put together the Emmy winner's best looks so far:

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Gorgeous Gown

Zendaya wore a stunning outfit from Alaïa's Spring/Summer 2022 collection during a September 2021 photocall for Dune in Paris.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dazzling Dress

Zendaya walked the red carpet in a gorgeous Balmain dress for the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
She's Lit (Literally!)

The actress wowed at the 2019 Met Gala in this Cinderella-inspired light-up gown.

Matt Baron for Shutterstock
Horsin' Around

Zendaya got whimsical in a black velvet dress with horse detailing around the bust.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Colorful Cutie

Zendaya showcased a colorful orange mini dress and matching head scarf for a TV appearance in NYC.

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Baby Got Back

Zendaya rocked a backless red and black dress for her Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere in Hollywood.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Green With Envy

For the 2019 Emmy Awards, the fashionista flashed major leg in a gorgeous green gown with a nude illusion bodice and thigh-high slit.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The People have Spoken!

The PCA nominated actress rocks a one-strapped black gown with silver rope detail at the 2019 E!'s Peoples Choice Awards. 

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Fab in Fuchsia

The Euphoria actress wears a unique pink Tom Ford bustier with matching skirt during the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Anthony Harvey for Shutterstock
Nude Attitude

Zendaya is simply statuesque in this floor-length nude gown at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Black Beauty

Zendaya shows off her toned tummy in a criss-crossed string outfit with slit sleeves.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
White Hot

The actress rocked a white cropped suit with matching pointy shoes at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Amour of Love

For the Met Gala, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc with this sensational dress and short bob.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Vegas Vibes

For CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, the star wears red on red with white pumps and it's amazing.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
Brown Beauty

The Greatest Showman star wears a brown mini dress with a balloon-like skirt and can't-miss gold earrings.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Dark Beauty

This is the anti-princess' perfect ball gown. The black is elegant while the red skirt is mercurial. 

Mireya Acierto/GC Images
Girl on Fire

The way the light touches the actress' gold lamé trench almost looks like foil on fire. 

BACKGRID
That's a Wrap

The Greatest Showman actress was literally all wrapped up when her promoting her latest flick on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Everything from the pinstripe blouse to the dual-tone skirt complemented her body. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sequinned Star

Zendaya's shimmering Vivetta suit is a total show-stopper. We can't look away.

Getty Images/Steve Granitz
PJ Party

How cool does she look in this pajama-inspired Ashish ensemble and Le Silla heels? This is how you do comfy on a red carpet.

Getty Images/Amanda Edwards
Culotte Cutie

How do you make a high-fashion look remotely casual? This is it. The star threw a plain white tee into the mix with culottes, heels and a gorgeous Gucci bag.

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Bold & Beautiful

The actress wore bright hues to the Barcelona premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming—looking like a true style star. Pairing emerald trousers with a red, white and sheer sweater and white pumps takes serious skill and confidence to pull off...all of which she has, ten fold.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
White Hot

In a short visit to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week the actress went all white in this Ralph and Russo dress and Le Silla pumps.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Embellished Elegance

Zendaya steps out in Paris in an elegant white, embellished gown by Ralph and Russo.

REX/Shutterstock
Tropical Princess

The singer shut down the MET Gala with this daring tropical inspired number by Dolce and Gabbana. 

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Flower Power

In a Reem Acra white, floral sleeved dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals the actress attends the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards as an honoree.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Green With Envy

Zendaya bares her back in this gorgeous light green gown by Zuhair Murado paired with bronze Le Silla heels.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cutout Couture

The actress brings the elegance to the CFDA's with this blue and white cutout, off-the-shoulder gown by Michael Kors. 

John Shearer/Getty Images
Nude Two-Piece Number

In Custom Calvin Klein

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Daring One-Shoulder

In Michael Kors

photos
View More Photos From Zendaya's Best Looks
