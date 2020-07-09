The Category Is: Renewals! Legendary Gets Season 2 at HBO Max

The ball is back on: Legendary will return for a season two on HBO Max.
Legendary, the ballroom competition series, will return and move to Los Angeles for its second season. MC Dashuan Wesley and judges Leiomy Maldonando, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Megan Thee Stallion will all return for the new season.
"Legendary was an HBO Max, day one premiere. We knew we had something special and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the series. Bringing this incredible world back for a second season furthers our commitment to high quality, compelling storytelling," Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV, said in a statement.
The reality competition highlights modern day ball culture with houses battling it out in fashion and dance challenges, including voguing, for a cash prize and the top trophy. The first season featured eight houses, each comprised of five members including the house parent. The show's TikTok challenge has over one billion views. Legendary is produced by guys behind the new Queer Eye, David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams from Scout Productions. Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian also serve as executive producers.
"Season one was an inspirational and educational journey into the exuberant world of ballroom. This series is truly sensational and we are humbled by the back stories of the contestants that make up the heart of the show, our illustrious MC Dashaun and judges panel, and the fantastic team at Scout," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said in a statement.
Guest judges in season one included Pose star Dominique Jackson, Kelly Osbourne, Tamar Braxton and Nico Tortorella.
"Scout is thrilled and honored that our friends at HBO MAX have picked up Legendary for a second season. We're also excited to have our amazing judges and Legendary MC Dashaun Wesley returning to the stage for season two. Our goal is to continue showcasing the exuberant and dynamic world of ballroom through the omnicultural stories of its most talented houses," Rob Eric, Scout Productions' chief creative officer, said in a statement.
The final two episodes of season one drop on HBO Max on Thursday, July 9.