Miss Piggy Reveals Where She Really Stands With Ex Kermit the Frog

Watch : Miss Piggy on Why It Took So Long for a Muppets Halloween Special

What's the status on Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog's rainbow connection?

We found ourselves asking this very question after first–look photos for Disney+'s Muppets Haunted Mansion showed the formerly coupled-up Muppet characters wearing a couple's costume—and not just any couple's costume: Miss Piggy and Kermit dressed as each other.

So, when we got the opportunity to interview Miss Piggy and her Muppets Haunted Mansion co-stars Darren Criss, Yvette Nicole Brown and Gonzo, we knew we had to ask the prima donna pig about her relationship status.

"This is a script, ok," Miss Piggy clarified. "This is fantasy, alright? We are not a couple. It's not—no. No. But it was a pretty cute thing, wasn't it? A pretty cute costume idea."

Although the beloved Muppets are only co-stars at the moment, Miss Piggy did admit that she "absolutely" considers Kermit a good friend and colleague.