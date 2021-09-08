See the Halloween Classics and New Specials "Screaming Soon" on Disney+

Lend us your fears, as Disney+ has upped the ante for their second annual Hallowstream event thanks to a lineup full of faboolous classics and spooktacular specials.
We're talking a schedule packed with your past favorites and potential future classics, including The Muppets' first-ever Halloween special. The spooky special features the beloved Muppets cast and celebrity cameos. Oh, and it puts our favorite Disney ride front-and-center: The Haunted Mansion.
Per the announcement, Muppets Haunted Mansion follows Gonzo on Halloween after he is challenged to spend the night in "the most grim grinning place on Earth," you guessed it, the Haunted Mansion.
Of course, a Disney Halloween event would be nothing without its classics. So, be sure to have your Alexa blast "This Is Halloween" just before you throw on Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, Twitches and more.
You can enjoy all of this and more starting Sept. 24! For everything that will be "screaming soon," as Disney+ put it, scroll through the spellbinding schedule below...
Boo Releases
LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales (Premieres Friday, October 1)
Muppets Haunted Mansion (Premieres Friday, October 8)
Just Beyond (All Episodes Streaming Wednesday, October 13)
Creepy Classics
Bride of Boogedy
Can of Worms
Don't Look Under the Bed
Edward Scissorhands
Frankenweenie (2012)
Gargoyles
Girl vs. Monster
Gravity Falls
Halloweentown
Halloweentown High
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
Hocus Pocus
Invisible Sister
James and the Giant Peach
Maleficent
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children
Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire
Mr. Boogedy
Phantom of the Megaplex
Return to Halloweentown
So Weird
Spooky Buddies
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
The Haunted Mansion
The Scream Team
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror (I - XXX) and The Simpsons Horror Collection
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Twitches
Twitches Too
Vampirina
Wizards of Waverly Place
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
ZOMBIES
ZOMBIES 2
Shocking Shorts and Specials
Captain Sparky Vs. The Flying Saucers
Frankenweenie (1984)
Lonesome Ghosts
Mater and the Ghostlight
The Legend of Mor'du
Toy Story of Terror!
Trick or Treat
Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock!
Haunting Episodes
WandaVision - "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!"
What If...? - "What If...Zombies?!"
The Muppet Show - "Vincent Price"
Behind The Attraction - "The Haunted Mansion"
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - "Houseghosts"
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - "Once Upon An Apple"
Prop Culture - "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
Earth To Ned - "Night of the Living Ned"
The Incredible Dr. Pol - "Pol-Tergeist"
America's Funniest Home Videos - "Scared Silly, Trick or Treat, and a Home Wrecking Rodent"
America's Funniest Home Videos - "Tricks & Treats, Costume Party and Baby Monsters"
America's Funniest Home Videos - "Halloween Classics, Magic Mishaps, and Spiders"
America's Funniest Home Videos - "Halloweenies and Creepy Crawlies"
America's Funniest Home Videos - "Halloween, Instant Karma, and Scared Stupid"
America's Funniest Home Videos - "Halloweenies 2012 and Second Guy Bites It"
Disney Channel Halloween Episodes
A.N.T Farm - "Mutant Farm"
Big City Greens - "Blood Moon Part 1 / Blood Moon Part 2"
Bunk'd - "Camp Kiki-slasher"
DuckTales (2017) - "Terror of the Terra-firmians!"
Even Stevens - "A Very Scary Story"
Girl Meets World - "Girl Meets World of Terror"
Good Luck Charlie - "Scary Had a Little Lamb"
Goof Troop - "Hallow-Weenies"
Gravity Falls - "Summerween"
Hannah Montana - "Torn Between Two Hannahs"
Jessie - "The Whining"
K.C. Undercover - "All Howls Eve"
Kim Possible - "October 31st"
Lab Rats - "Night of The Living Virus"
Liv and Maddie - "Haunt-A-Rooney"
Lizzie McGuire - "Night of the Day of the Dead"
Mickey Mouse (Shorts) - "Ghoul Friend"
Phil of the Future - "Halloween"
Phineas and Ferb - "Terrifying Tri-State Trilogy of Terror" (Part 1 and 2)
Raven's Home - "Switch-Or-Treat"
Recess - "Terrifying Tales of Recess"
Shake It Up - "Haunt It Up"
Sonny With A Chance - "A So Random Halloween Special"
Star vs. The Forces of Evil - "Hungry Larry/Spider with a Top Hat"
Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure - "The Wrath of Ruthless Ruth"
That's So Raven - "Don't Have a Cow"
The Proud Family - "A Hero For Halloween"
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody - "Ghost of 613"
The Suite Life On Deck - "Sea Monster Mash"
Wizards of Waverly Place - "Halloween"
Disney Junior Halloween Episodes
Doc McStuffins - "Boo-Hoo to You! / It's Glow Time"
Doc McStuffins - "Hallie Halloween / Don't Fence Me In"
Doc McStuffins "Mirror, Mirror On My Penguin / Hide and Eek!"
Fancy Nancy - "Nancy's Costume Clash / Nancy's Ghostly Halloween"
Goldie & Bear - "Witch Cat is Which? / Trick or Treat Trouble"
Handy Manny - "Halloween / Squeeze's Magic Show"
Henry Hugglemonster - "Halloween Scramble / Scouts Night Out"
Henry Hugglemonster - "Huggleween Moon"
Imagination Movers - "A Monster Problem"
Imagination Movers - "Haunted Halloween"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates - "Escape from Ghost Island / The Island of Doctor Undergear"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates - "Night of the Golden Pumpkin / Trick or Treasure!"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates - "Phantoms of Never-Nether Land / Magical Mayhem"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates - "Pirate Ghost Story / Queen Izzybella"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates - "Tricks, Treats and Treasure! / Season of the Sea Witch"
Little Einsteins - "A Little Einsteins Halloween"
Mickey and the Roadster Racers - "Goof Mansion / A Doozy Night of Mystery"
Mickey and the Roadster Racers - "The Haunted Hot Rod / Pete's Ghostly Gala"
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse - "Mickey's Monster Musical" (Part 1 and 2)
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse - "Mickey's Treat"
Miles from Tomorrowland - "Ghost Moon / Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula"
Muppet Babies - "Happy Hallowocka!/The Teeth-Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes"
Out of the Box - "Trick or Treat"
Puppy Dog Pals - "Return to the Pumpkin Patch / Haunted Howl-oween"
Sheriff Callie's Wild West - "The Great Hallow"
Sofia the First - "Cauldronation Day"
Sofia the First - "Ghostly Gala"
Sofia the First - "Princess Butterfly"
The Lion Guard - "Beware the Zimwi"
Vampirina - "Hauntleyween / Frankenflower"