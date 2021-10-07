10 Chic Trench Coats for Under $50

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Everyone needs a good trench coat in their closet. They're super versatile and can be styled in so many different ways. You can wear it over a cute dress and some boots, or over jeans and a chunky cardigan. You can even throw it on over some sweats and Uggs if you really want to. The possibilities are endless.
Celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, Cardi B and Angelina Jolie have all been seen sporting trench coats recently, and we love the look. It's just a timeless piece that never really goes out of style.
Coats in general can get pretty pricey, and trench coats are no exception. If you want to get your hands on one, we found some really great finds for under $50. Check those out below.
Forever 21 Twill Double-Breasted Trench Coat
This double-breasted trench coat from Forever 21 is super chic and versatile. You can get this in camel, ivory or black.
Asos Design Extreme Sleeve Trench Coat
We love the unique balloon sleeves of this trench coat. It's definitely one of a kind.
A New Day Women's Trench Coat
The tan version of this trench coat from A New Day has already sold out, but we're not complaining. The blue is so, so pretty!
Asos Design Longline Trench Coat in Khaki
This longline trench coat is as classic as it gets. Right now, you can snag this for under $30.
Asos Design Extreme Balloon Sleeve Trench Coat
If you love a cute balloon sleeve as much as we do, you'll love this sage colored trench coat from Asos Design.
Asos Design Tall Seatbelt Trench Coat
This gorgeous trench coat from Asos has an oversized fit and comes with a cool seatbelt belt.
Ava & Viv Plus Size Fashion Rain Coat
This trench coat from Ava & Viv is perfect for both sunny days and rainy days. It's one you'll be wearing over and over again.
Forever 21 Faux Suede Duster Trench Jacket
If you love the look of a trench coat but you don't want to wear something too heavy, this lightweight duster is perfect. It comes in three colors, and we're really loving the rose.
T Tahari Faux Suede Waist Tie Trench Coat
This classic chic trench coat from T Tahari is made of faux suede and features a waist tie. It comes in smoke and pearl, and both options are beautiful.
Windsor Undercover Trench
Everyone will want to know where you got this one! The Undercover Trench from Windsor is so versatile and features an open draped front so you can show off the cute dress or top you're wearing underneath.
