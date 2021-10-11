Are You’s Joe and Love Soulmates? Even the Cast Can't Decide...

Watch : Netflix's "You": Are Joe & Love Really Soulmates? The Cast Says...

We love him, we love him not.

The serial killer that we hate that we love, You's Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) returns for season three—and this time, he's trying on the suburbs for size alongside wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and their newborn baby. With a copy of Revolutionary Road no doubt in tow, Joe tries to adapt to the fictional Bay Area town of Madre Linda, finding his place balancing new neighbors and old temptations.

Yet, there's one thing You can count on: the undeniable chemistry between Joe and Love, who, after that bloody season two twist, has to curb her own murderous impulses. Are these newlyweds soulmates, or codependent victims of their own damaged psyches?

Pedretti exclusively revealed to E! News what she really thinks about Joe and Love's twisted relationship. "I do see them as soulmates," Pedretti explained. "I think that they're uniquely capable of fulfilling each other's weaknesses, and their strengths are really there to support and uphold each other."