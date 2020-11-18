You Season 3 Just Added Tati Gabrielle and 10 More New Cast Members

Season three of You is certainly not playing around.
The Netflix series just cast 11 new cast members for its third go-round and promoted one season two cast member to series regular, making this cast both huge and intriguing. There are even character descriptions for everyone, meaning we've got a lot to speculate on as filming continues.
First, the promotion news. Saffron Burrows, who plays Dottie, the mother of Love (Victoria Pedretti), has been upped to series regular. She's now ready to give all of her love and attention to her daughter and granddaughter after the death of her son, Forty (James Scully).
In new cast member news, we now know the identity of Joe's (Penn Badgley) hot and mysterious neighbor, who caught his eye in the very last moments of season two. Her name is Natalie and she'll be played by Michaela McManus.
Tati Gabrielle and Dylan Arnold have both been cast in series regular roles for season three. Gabrielle, known for The 100 and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will play Marienne, a smart, no-nonsense librarian who is very observant and doesn't let much get by her. Arnold will play Theo, a college student with a strained and complicated relationship with his stepfather.
The rest of the new cast includes Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Christopher O'Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer and Jack Fisher.
They join previously announced cast members Scott Speedman, Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle.
For full descriptions of all the new characters and a rundown of everything we know about season three so far, scroll down!
You is currently streaming on Netflix.