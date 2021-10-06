Michelle Young's Bachelorette Teaser Reveals Bachelor Clayton Echard, Fights and "Alarming" Secret

Watch : Matt James Reveals His BIGGEST Competition on "DWTS"

Michelle Young is shooting her shot at finding love on her upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, ABC released the first promo for the dating show's season 18, premiering Monday, Oct. 19. The trailer featured Michelle, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher and former collegiate basketball player who was the runner-up to Matt James' affection earlier this year when he gave his final The Bachelor rose to Rachael Kirkconnell.

"I feel super special—how would a girl not feel special," Michelle said in voiceover. "I'm looking for my soul mate, my best friend, someone who's going to change the world with me."

As to be expected, the footage hinted at plenty of drama for Michelle to endure before reaching her potential happy ending. At one point, co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe delivered some unsettling news to the Bachelorette.

"We found something that was actually really alarming," Tayshia shared as the camera showed some mysterious paperwork. "Someone is planning out their every move."