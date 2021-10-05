Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Renée Zellweger Lists Stunning $6 Million Home as Ant Anstead Romance Heats Up: Go Inside

Amid her budding romance with Ant Anstead, Renée Zellweger is selling her California home for $6 million. Scroll on to take a peek inside her gorgeous house.

Pack up those trophies, Renée Zellweger!

Because the two-time Oscar winner is selling her house in Topanga, Calif. for $5,999,999.

According to the listing, which is held by Compass real estate agent Carl Gambino, the 4,414 square-foot residence features four bedrooms and features tons of luxurious finishes, including fireplaces built by a European stone mason, a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances and wood-beamed ceilings. The property sits on 9.79 acres, it continues, and is surrounded by views of the canyons and mountains. Buyers can enjoy everything from hikes along the trails to a dip in the abode's pool. 

It's certainly been a busy time for Zellweger. In addition to selling her home, the actress is set to star in and executive produce the new true-crime limited series The Thing About Pam and the comedy The Back Nine. She's also dating Ant Anstead, whom she met while filming his Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. And if you're wondering how the pair is doing, their smiles in their September selfie seem to say it all.

To get a glimpse inside Zellweger's amazing abode, scroll on.

Anthony Barcelo @mrbarcelo
The Office

Whether you want to read over scripts or answer emails, this room has you covered. And if you need a place for your Academy Award, you can always display it on the built-ins.

Anthony Barcelo @mrbarcelo
The Kitchen

The kitchen boasts everything from a large island to wood floors. It also flows directly into the living room, providing space to host family and friends.

Anthony Barcelo @mrbarcelo
The Living Room

If the fireplace and beams don't catch your attention, the view certainly will.

Anthony Barcelo @mrbarcelo
The Bathroom

According to the listing, the house features 4.5 bathrooms. Just look at that large tub!

Anthony Barcelo @mrbarcelo
A Cozy Spot

You can unwind in here and then head out for a swim in the nearby pool. If it's too cold for a dip, you can sit by the floor-to-ceiling fireplace and curl up with a good book.

Anthony Barcelo @mrbarcelo
The Bedroom

After a good night's sleep, you can head through the arched doorway for a morning walk.

Anthony Barcelo @mrbarcelo
All in the Details

From the woodwork to the tiles, this home is full of beautiful touches.

