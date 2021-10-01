How Renée Zellweger Is Preparing to Play "Diabolical" Killer Pam Hupp in New True Crime TV Series

Watch : Renee Zellweger Talks Preparing for Judy Garland Role

Getting inside the mind of a twisted killer.

Renée Zellweger is opening up for the first time about her upcoming role playing convicted murdered Pam Hupp in NBC's new limited TV series The Thing About Pam, based on Dateline's hit true crime podcast of the same name.

The series will focus on the twisted tale of Betsy Faria's 2011 murder. The two-time Oscar-winner will portray Hupp, who is currently serving a life-sentence in a Missouri prison for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger, whose own demise is thought to be linked to Faria's bizarre unsolved killing.

During a BlumFest interview with Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison today, Oct. 1, Zellweger admitted she was "riveted' by the original podcast.

"It goes beyond just the peculiarity of the story or the audacity of the behavior of everybody involved. It's sort of a glaring illustration of currently topical social issues," she explained of what drew her to the project. "Like, for example, social bias or conscious or unconscious personal agenda and how they come into play in the America justice system. It also speaks to I guess you could call it white lady privilege in America. And also it kinda has an interesting look at the sad invisibility of middle aged women in America and how in the most bizarre circumstances it can work to someone's advantage, as is probably the case in Pam Hupp's story."