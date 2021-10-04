See Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Kids Adorably Show Their Support as He Beats Patriots in Reunion Game

Watch : 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks

Tom Brady prevailed in one of the NFL's most highly anticipated matchups of the season, and he did so with the support of his biggest little fans.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, just before Tom's Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on his old team, the New England Patriots, wife Gisele Bündchen posted a photo to Instagram of herself and the couple's children Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, as they cheered on the superstar quarterback. Gisele, who had a big smile on her face, was wearing Tom's Bucs jersey, as was Benjamin.

"We are ready! Let's go Bucs!! Let's go papai!!! [heart emoji]," the 41-year-old model captioned the post. She also translated the message into her native Portuguese.

In the pic, Benjamin appeared to be shouting with his eyes closed and his fist clenched, while Vivian looked delighted as well. In addition, Tom shares Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

It appeared that his family's well-wishes went a long way. Not only did Tom, 44, top the Patriots and his former coach, Bill Belichick, by a score of 19 to 17 in a tightly fought battle, but he broke Drew Brees' mark for the most career passing yards in NFL history.