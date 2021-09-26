Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Courtney Love, Mandy Moore and a Gossip Girl star all debuted major chops, while Grey's Anatomy actress showed off a new platinum 'do.

It wasn't just the seasons changing this week.

As celebs said goodbye to summer, they welcomed fall by making dramatic hair transformations, with stars like Mandy Moore and Elizabeth Olsen debuting their new hairstyles at the 2021 Emmys.

And Fashion Week also proved to be a popular destination to show off a big change as Courtney Love rocked a chic pixie cut and a Gossip Girl fan-fave stepped out looking unrecognizable with a blonde mullet that would have the entire Upper East Side buzzing. Oh, and did we mention Amelia Hamlin said goodbye to her eyebrows for her runway debut in London?

Plus, a Grey's Anatomy actress unveiled her latest look that may just make its way on-screen.

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Mandy Moore

This is us...loving Moore's new 'do.

The This Is Us star decided to bring back her bangs at the 2021 Emmys where she wore a ruched red gown with a breathtaking tulle skirt.

But, like her hit NBC drama, there was a twist: The fringe was fake, with hairstylist Ashley Streicher revealing, "I cut into the perfect sort of Audrey [Hepburn] inspired curtain bang, I made sure to have some of her natural hairline in there to keep them looking as real as possible."

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen

Wanda was a vision at the Emmys.

Rocking a white gown designed by her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth appeared at the awards show sporting a chic new bob after chopping several inches off of her hair.  

James Veysey/Shutterstock
Amelia Hamlin

The 20-year-old model had everyone doing a double take after she unveiled a dramatic beauty look for her London Fashion Week debut in Richard Quinn's spring/summer 2022 show.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to the catwalk rocking bleached blonde eyebrows with her dark black hair. The bold style was, of course, temporary, with all of the other models also sporting light brows. 

Taking to Instagram Stories ahead of the Sept. 21 event, the star teased her major beauty transformation, writing, "Bye," alongside a close-up shot of the bleaching process.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty
Whitney Peak

Spotted on the red carpet: This Gossip Girl star showing off an epic new look that made fans say "OMFG."

The 18-year-old actress took a break from the Upper East Side to make an appearance at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 in Los Angeles on Sept. 23 and looked unrecognizable, ditching her usual dark curls for a blonde mullet. You know we love a dramatic hair transformation, XOXO.

Instagram/Camilla Luddington
Camilla Luddington

New season, new 'do.

Ahead of Grey's Anatomy's 18th season, Luddington took to Instagram to show off a dramatic hair transformation, dyeing her hair platinum blonde.

The 37-year-old debuted the change in a selfie, with her shoulder-length bob styled in beachy waves. "………Season 18," Luddington captioned the snap, adding the hashtages , "#JoWilson #blonde #NewEra."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for NoMad London
Courtney Love

Pixie chick!

The 57-year-old rocker chopped off her signature shaggy blonde locks, debuting a close crop at Perfect Magazine and NoMad's launch party during London Fashion Week.

Love shared a photo of her short 'do on Instagram Sept. 19, writing, "LIBERTE!!" The French word means freedom, which is the feeling the Hole frontwoman's hairstylist was trying to evoke with the cut. 

"Our Principle Stylist @peteburkill says, 'You can see how liberated Courtney is in her new look, we wanted to create something versatile that can be styled in many ways so opted for a longer textured pixie,'" Josh Wood Colour's Instagram explained.

