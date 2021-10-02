Jennifer Garner Texts Person She Thought Was Her Alias Co-Star and Gets an Awkward Reply

Sydney who?
When Jennifer Garner texted a number she thought belonged to one of her former co-stars from the hit '00s series Alias, she got a rather awkward reply.
On Friday, Oct. 1, the 49-year-old actress posted on her Instagram a screenshot showing a text exchange with a person she initially believed to be Carl Lumbly, who played her secret agent character Sydney Bristow's work partner Marcus Dixon. Garner wrote to the individual, saved as "Carl Lumbly" on her phone's contact list, "Carl--this is Jen G. Here comes proof."
The recipient's response: "Wrong number."
Garner, who had also quickly texted a selfie, replied, "Hahaha...Well this is me! I'm looking for my old [friend]."
The actress captioned the post, "You know the one time you take a selfie to prove to someone you're you? And get a 'wrong number' message just as it's gone out into the world? Well, it's humbling, isn't it. #IfYouAreWorkingWithCarlLumbly #PleaseTellHimImLookingForHim #BristowAndDixon."
Lumbly, who still works as an actor and appeared earlier this year on the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has not responded publicly to Garner's post. However, the 70-year-old performer and Garner's co-star Kevin Weisman, 50, commented, "I'll find him." Marshall Flinkman is on the case!
"Where is he???" commented fellow former cast member Greg Grunberg, 55. "I miss him too."
The actress shared the exchange a day after she shared a video of herself reuniting with Weisman and several other Alias cast members at an event celebrating the 20th anniversary of J.J. Abrams' spy drama. Lumbly is not seen in her footage, which does show their co-stars Michael Vartan, Merrin Dungey, Gina Torres and Victor Garber.
"Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question—When will you get everyone back together for a reunion?" Garner wrote. "The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out—reunion party is happening, pass it on!"
Abrams himself did not attend the event. Bradley Cooper, who played Garner's friend Will Tippin, was also not seen in the actress' video.
"We missed everyone who was working and couldn't make it in," she wrote. "We missed you, Jabrams, (because I screwed up and made this happen on a night you were busy). But man, it felt so good to be together again."
Check out 20 secrets about Alias:
(Additional reporting by Natalie Finn)