Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Get into the Halloween Spirit Early With Lavish Décor

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are celebrating Halloween early at home with some seriously spooktacular holiday décor.

Oh my gourd!

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian and are getting into the Halloween spirit early at home. On Friday, Oct. 1, the two showcased spooktacular décor in honor of the holiday, while the Kylie Cosmetics founder also trick-or-treated herself and her growing family to some fang-tastic sweet treats.

"We are really excited over here! #oct1," the 24-year-old, who is pregnant with a sibling for daughter Stormi Webster, 3, wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of a tray of colorful Halloween-themed cupcakes.

Kourtney, 42, posted on her Instagram grid several pics of holiday-themed home décor, writing, "Tis the season!" The reality star also shared a photo of herself wearing a skeleton costume.

Kourtney actually got into the Halloween spirit even before the start of October. Last month, she and boyfriend Travis Barker visited Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott's Berry Farm to check out their holiday offerings.

photos
Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Style

See photos of Kourtney and Kylie's elaborate Halloween-themed décor and sweet treats:

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's Witches

Hee hee hee!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's Pumpkins

Spooky!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's Halloween Cupcakes

Yum!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Baking With Stormi

Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster enjoy some cupcakes.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Guilty Pleasure

Even Kylie can't resist Trader Joe's' fall offerings!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's New Pet

The not-so-itsy-bitsy-spider.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's Other Babies

Baby pumpkins!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Getting into the Holiday Spirit

Kourtney models a costume.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Always Watching at Kourt's House

Yikes!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Spooktacular Centerpiece at Kourt's House

Fancy!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
A Plea

Someone want to get that?

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Just Having a Friend Over...

...at Kourt's house.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Oh My Gourd

Kourtney's pumpkins are terrifying.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Welcome...

...to Kourtney's house.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Yum!

Kourtney offers a sweet treat of her own.

