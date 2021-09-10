NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Spooky Outing to Halloween Horror Nights

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 10, 2021
The couple that visits amusement parks together, stays together.

Just one week after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time at Disneyland Paris, the duo—plus Kourtney's son Mason Disick, Travis' daughter Alabama Barker and her pals—started the countdown to Halloween at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 9.

Kourtney, wearing an oversized black tee and leggings, shared a series of spooky pics on her Instagram Stories to capture all the cinematic installments at the park. Meanwhile, Alabama shared an adorable video of Travis and Kourtney hugging before boarding the trolley. 

It seems like Kourtney's vampire teeth will finally come in handy! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer frequently slide into each others' Instagram comments with naughty vampire emojis, so it's no wonder Halloween is their favorite season...even if the holiday is still 51 days away.

And, Alabama already thinks of Kourtney as her "stepmom", with brother Landon Barker later sharing a sweet TikTok of Alabama and Kourtney dancing in Travis' house after Halloween Horror Nights. "Legendy tok right here," Landon captioned as Becky G's "Shower" played in the background.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Visit to Disneyland Paris

"Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage," a source previously shared to E! News. "It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved."

Could there be some family pumpkin carving in their future? 

Check out Kourtney and Travis' fun night at Halloween Horror below!

Halloween Thrills

Alabama Barker posted a pic of the traffic on the way to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 9. "@horrornights Here we come," the influencer captioned.

After the Rock Show

Kourtney Kardashian and son Mason Disick both embraced their love of rock 'n roll with band tees before entering the theme park.

Love Bug

Kourtney and Travis Barker get cozy in a photo snapped by Alabama. 

Castlevania

Kourtney shared a stunning pic of Universal Studios' grand castle, done up for spooky season.

Wizardry Ways

The family walked through the crowds at the Harry Potter section of the theme park.

Stormy Night

Kourtney took a video of the lightning over the night sky.

Mummy Knows Best

Alabama enjoyed The Mummy ride in a fun video. 

Vintage Scares

"Female monsters risen," a vintage-tinted video reads in a holiday display.

Instagram
Post-Party Dance

After returning home from Halloween Horror Nights, Landon Barker and Alabama filmed a "legendary" TikTok, with Kourtney making a cameo while she sipped on a smoothie.

