You Won't Believe Which 90 Day Fiancé Stars Shoot Their Shot on The Single Life Season 2

Watch : Big Ed Joins "90 Day: The Single Life" Season 2

You may only live once, but in the 90 Day Fiancé universe, there are infinite shots at finding love.

Fan favorite discovery+ spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life returns for season two on Friday, Nov. 12, and E! News can reveal the jaw-dropping crop of newly single alums who are on the prowl. And, Darcey Silva's ex Jesse Meester is BACK!

"With Darcey, it was never meant to be," Jesse states in the explosive teaser trailer. "But I'm still looking for this pure soul, this beauty. I feel like a virgin, rediscovering...wow."

And Jesse isn't the only alum looking to get down and dirty. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Stephanie Matto, one half of the first same-sex couple in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise with now ex-girlfriend Erika Owens, is ready to let loose. Now, the bisexual reality star is looking to date both men and women to find her "ho-mat" on Single Life. "I haven't had sex with someone in two and a half years," Stephanie says. "There's a whole world of possibilities."