See Darcey Silva & Fiancé Georgi Rusev Fight Over Her "Toxic" Ex Jesse Meester on Darcey & Stacey

We may be biased, but really don't have a steak in this argument.
For those 90 Day Fiancé viewers who are unfamiliar with the infamous fight between Darcey Silva and ex Jesse Meester that spiraled out of control over how to properly cut a steak, Darcey is having dejá vu in this exclusive first look at Monday's Darcey & Stacey, airing Aug. 30.
Darcey's engagement with Georgi Rusev has been on the rocks throughout the second season. Even twin sister Stacey Silva has sensed the non-stop tension between the couple. Now, we finally get some answers: in Darcey's eyes, her fiancé Georgi has a lot in common with "toxic" ex-boyfriend Jesse.
During a shocking sneak peek, Darcey scolds Georgi mid-fight. "Are you going to be like this when the girls call?" she asks while prepping for her teen girls Aspen and Aniko to come over for dinner. "If you are you feeling anything about us, I just don't want that around them. I just want everybody to be happy and open, you know."
Darcey continues to reflect on her past rocky relationships: "I haven't always had those moments when I had some men in my life, especially that time with Jesse," she tears up. "It was very uncomfortable. I just don't want them to become uncomfortable."
Then, Darcey has a lightbulb moment. "The way he's treating me right now reminds me of the way Jesse treated me, especially the one disastrous night with my daughters," the House of Eleven designer states.
Georgi doesn't want to hear it, and even accuses Darcey of still having feelings for her ex Jesse. "Maybe you should go back to him," Georgi snaps. "You're always talking about him."
The whole conversations proves to be too much for Darcey. "I don't want that energy around my kids," she repeats. "No, I don't miss him...I'm concerned for my kids, I don't want them to be around a toxic relationship. Are you trying to trigger me so my energy's off when my daughters come?"
In a confessional, she continues, "At this point, I don't know what to expect anymore, and at this point I'm scared to have that around my kids because they don't deserve that." Darcey concludes, "I'm tired of everything being an issue or a potential argument. You're just trying to find ways to provoke me or trigger, and I'm not OK with that."
Watch the shocking clip above to decide for yourself whether Georgi is really Jesse's emotional twin.
Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.