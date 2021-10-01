This Stunning The Voice Audition Has All 4 Coaches Fighting Like Cats and Dogs

Watch : Ariana Grande Is Ready to SLAY as Newest Coach on "The Voice"

This contestant's voice left us shook!

During an exclusive sneak peek at next week's The Voice, airing Monday, Oct. 4 on NBC, singer BrittanyBree stuns with her take on "Call Out My Name." The pitch perfect blind audition immediately caught the attention of judges John Legend and Ariana Grande, who both turned their chairs once Brittany hit a high note. John starts dancing in his chair and Ariana cheers Brittany on!

Kelly Clarkson hits her button next, but reigning champion Blake Shelton remains picky...that is, until the last note, where Blake crushes his buzzer to join in on courting Brittany to his team. The Dallas-based Brittany now has all four judges to choose from (let the battle begin!).

"You are unbelievable. I love your voice," Ariana gushes in the preview. "I really enjoy your tone. I loved your runs. The fullness of it, the soul, the texture, I think intention is really important and every choice you made added so much emotional value and I think that's really important in a performer. I would love to be your coach, I would love to hold your hand through this and I would love for you to pick me. I love you!"