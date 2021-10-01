This Stunning The Voice Audition Has All 4 Coaches Fighting Like Cats and Dogs

This contestant's voice left us shook!
During an exclusive sneak peek at next week's The Voice, airing Monday, Oct. 4 on NBC, singer BrittanyBree stuns with her take on "Call Out My Name." The pitch perfect blind audition immediately caught the attention of judges John Legend and Ariana Grande, who both turned their chairs once Brittany hit a high note. John starts dancing in his chair and Ariana cheers Brittany on!
Kelly Clarkson hits her button next, but reigning champion Blake Shelton remains picky...that is, until the last note, where Blake crushes his buzzer to join in on courting Brittany to his team. The Dallas-based Brittany now has all four judges to choose from (let the battle begin!).
"You are unbelievable. I love your voice," Ariana gushes in the preview. "I really enjoy your tone. I loved your runs. The fullness of it, the soul, the texture, I think intention is really important and every choice you made added so much emotional value and I think that's really important in a performer. I would love to be your coach, I would love to hold your hand through this and I would love for you to pick me. I love you!"
John chimes in, "That voice just grabs us and the energy just explodes from the stage. Did you grow up singing in the church?"
Brittany confirms that her Voice audition is actually the first time she's sung outside of the church. "I think you can go so far, and I would love for you to do it on Team Legend," John says in disbelief.
Now it's Kelly's turn to give her pitch. "You're such a great storyteller," Kelly starts, before Ariana agrees. "I was like 'Oh my gosh!' I would love to be your partner and I know how to navigate a competition. I've won the show before and if you're voice isn't in the finale, something's wrong."
Blake jokes that Brittany needs the most "stable" coach on the show. "Kelly grew up in Texas and she abandoned her home state and her family," Blake disses his co-stars. "John grew up singing in the church. He's probably not be in a church now in the last 30-plus years, walked away from it. Ariana, she could be the greatest coach we've ever seen on The Voice. But, she could be the worst coach that we've ever seen on The Voice. Nobody knows yet."
Blake concludes, "I, on the other hand, have been here forever."
So, who will Brittany pick?
Watch the clip above!
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)