Ariana Grande Reveals What Surprised Her Most About Being a The Voice Coach

Watch : Ariana Grande Is Ready to SLAY as Newest Coach on "The Voice"

Ariana Grande had a hard time saying "Thank U, Next" to these contestants!

The new The Voice coach exclusively dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Sept. 16 that the season 21 powerhouse singers exceeded all her expectations.

"It's just been exciting to be so moved in the moment that you turn your chair," Grande revealed. "Maybe you went into it thinking, 'Oh, I know what kind of voices I'm going to turn for,' and then someone's performance completely surprises you, and you're like, 'Wow.'"

The Grammy winner previously admitted that being a Voice coach is harder than it looks. "You watch it on TV and you think you know, 'OK, I'm going get in there and it's going to be easy whatever,'" Grande exclusively told E! News in August. "But it's so hard. [The other coaches] are so seasoned and so great at it."

And while Grande may be counting John Legend to be her biggest rival in the competition, fellow coach Kelly Clarkson joked that reigning champ Blake Shelton is the real threat.