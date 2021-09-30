Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Outing With John C. Miller in New York City

Jennifer Garner is living large in the Big Apple.
The 13 Going on 30 actress took in the sights and sounds of New York City with boyfriend John C. Miller by her side on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Jennifer and John were photographed sipping on coffee as they enjoyed a walk through Manhattan.
For the casual outing, the Alias star wore an all-black sweatsuit and hat, while the CEO of holding company CaliGroup sported a gray t-shirt and black pants.
This is the second time Jennifer and John have been spotted together in recent months. On Aug. 16, the pair met up in New York City for a low-key night out, with an eyewitness telling E! News that Jennifer flew under the radar by picking up John in her car.
While the actress and businessman are spending more time together, it's unclear if they've defined the relationship.
Although, Jennifer and John have never really put a label on their romance, even when they first started dating in 2018. A source explained in February 2020, that they both want to prioritize their children, saying, "There isn't a lot of pressure to make it more than it is."
"They are happy to see each other when they can," the source continued. "He very much respects how seriously she takes her role as a mom and always put her kids first. They have both had a positive impact on each other."
Jennifer herself told People that she's content with the status quo, at least, for now. She said, "I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."
All in all, the mother of three has found that she's happy on her own, telling the magazine that the coronavirus pandemic taught her how resilient she is.
"I'm okay when I'm in the house by myself. I'm okay when it's just the kids and me. I'm okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I'm really okay," the actress shared.
Jennifer is also content to sit back and watch her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, travel the world with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. In May, a source told E! News that Jen "doesn't want to be a part of the circus or media attention in any way."
"She's trying to live her life and raise her kids and the last thing she wants to be doing is be dealing with Ben's love life," the insider shared. "Her focus is always on the kids' happiness and Ben being a good father."
But, a source also said JLo has been making a "big effort" to include Ben and Jen's three kids, Serafina, Violet and Samuel, in their relationship. As a couple, Ben and Jen have taken the kids, including Max and Emme, to see Hamilton, dined together and even went to a magic show.
"They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond," the source noted, adding that Ben and Jen look for "fun things that they can all do together."
And, according to a source, this is fine by Jen. The source said in June that the actress "does not want to get involved" in Ben's love life, but she hopes their children are a "priority."